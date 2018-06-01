Alton Athletics Association names four to monthly honor
June 1, 2018 11:04 AM
ALTON - The Alton Athletic Association's May Athletes of the Month are:
Alton High School:
Walker Moan - Boys Track
Ben Simansky - Boys Tennis
Alton Middle Schools Athletes of the Month:
Faith Atkins - Girls Track
Logan Strack - Boys Track
Strack and Moan are not pictured.