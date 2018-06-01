Alton Athletics Association names four to monthly honor Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - The Alton Athletic Association's May Athletes of the Month are: Alton High School: Walker Moan - Boys Track Article continues after sponsor message Ben Simansky - Boys Tennis Alton Middle Schools Athletes of the Month: Faith Atkins - Girls Track Logan Strack - Boys Track Strack and Moan are not pictured. Print Version Submit a Sports Tip