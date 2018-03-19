Alton Athletics Association honors Athletes of Month
March 19, 2018 6:05 AM
The Alton Athletics Association recently named its Athletes for the Month of March.
For this month the athletes are:
AMS Athlete of the Month is Renee Raglin who plays volleyball, basketball and runs track.
AHS Athletes of the Month are Nolan Woszczynski who is on the wrestling team and Emlie Steele who is a cheerleader.
