Alton Athletics Association Athletes of the Month are Akal, Mans, Markel and Bergin
April 12, 2018 11:04 AM April 12, 2018 11:04 AM
The Alton Athletics Association Athletes of the Month are as follows:
Alton High: Cole Akal - Boys swimming & Katie Mans - girls track.
Alton Middle - Blake Markel & McKenna Bergin both eighth-grade middle school bowlers.