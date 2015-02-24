Mark your calendars for this year's Alton Athletic Association's annual golf tournament at Spencer T Olin on Friday, May 8th, 2015.



Whether you played last year or in the past and were a supporter of the Alton Schools Athletic Programs, we wanted to give you advanced notice of this year¹s Tournament. Attached you will find a registration and sponsorship form. This tournament has filled up very quickly in the past due to the support of the Alton community, so don¹t delay in signing up for this year¹s exciting tournament.



Please review the three levels of Corporate Sponsorship. For just a few more dollars of contribution, you will receive a wealth of additional promotional value and other incentives. The support of our Corporate Sponsors really determine the success of the event and we will make certain your company is recognized as a key supporter of the Alton School District. Thank you to all our past Corporate Sponsors!

The money raised at this event goes right to the Alton Schools Sports programs (at Alton High School and Alton Middle School). These funds are used to purchase equipment, uniforms, training aids and various camp entry

fees..plus much more.

Thank you for your past support of this event. I hope you will either consider a Corporate Sponsorship, Hole Sponsorship, or will just play golf with us at Spencer T Olin on Friday, May 8th.

