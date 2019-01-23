ALTON - Alton High School Athletic Director Jeff Alderman announced Wednesday morning that the Alton Athletic Association is sponsoring a charter bus trip to watch the varsity boys basketball team play Rock Island on Saturday, Jan. 26, in the Galesburg Shootout at Galesburg High School.

Article continues after sponsor message

Game time is 6 p.m. Cost is $35 per person for a ride only and does not cover admission to the game. Admission is $6 for adults, $4 for students.

The bus will leave from the front of AHS at 1 p.m. and return after the game. There must be 40 signed up and paid at Alton High School Athletic Office by 3 p.m, on Friday, Jan. 25, Alderman said.

"If there are not 40 signed up for the bus it will be canceled and money refunded," Alderman said. "High school students must be accompanied by an adult. Fans can bring food and drink. No alcohol. Questions or more information contact the AHS Athletic Office at (618) 474-1800." Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

More like this: