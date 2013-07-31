Alton Athletic Association Raffle Tickets
In case your haven't heard, the Alton Athletic Association is selling $20 raffle tickets to support athletics at Alton High School and Middle School. We really appreciate your support!
To purchase raffle tickets, please click this link:
Grand Prize - $5,000
2nd Prize - $1,000
3rd Prize through 12th Prize - $100 each
We only have until August 23nd to sell tickets, so please purchase your tickets today. If you have any questions about the raffle, you can click on our Raffle Rules.
The winners will be drawn on Aug 23, 2013. You need NOT be present to win! If your ticket wins one of the cash prizes, you will be contacted within 5 business days of the drawing by the Alton Athletic Association .
Thank you very much for helping support the athletic programs at Alton High School and Alton Middle School!
We really appreciate your support!
