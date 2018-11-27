ALTON - The Alton Athletic Association has announced the November Athletes of the Month.

Alton Middle School's Athletes of the Month are eighth graders Antonia Philips who participates in girls basketball, football, and wrestling and River Wrischnik who participates in cross country.

Alton High School's Athletes of the Month are seniors Jenna Fleming who plays girls golf and Izeal Terrell who plays football.





