ALTON - The Alton Athletic Association has named its October Athletes for the Month.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton High School's Athletes of the Month are seniors Hannah Macias, who plays tennis, and Joe Morrisey, who plays soccer. Macias was recently a state tennis tourney qualifier for the Redbirds.

Alton Middle School's Athletes of the Month are eighth graders Keith Gilchrese who plays football and Lydia Taul who cheers.

More like this: