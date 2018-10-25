Alton Athletic Association names its October Athletes of the Month
October 25, 2018 9:56 AM October 26, 2018 4:28 PM
Listen to the story
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
ALTON - The Alton Athletic Association has named its October Athletes for the Month.
Article continues after sponsor message
Alton High School's Athletes of the Month are seniors Hannah Macias, who plays tennis, and Joe Morrisey, who plays soccer. Macias was recently a state tennis tourney qualifier for the Redbirds.
Alton Middle School's Athletes of the Month are eighth graders Keith Gilchrese who plays football and Lydia Taul who cheers.
More like this:
Mar 22, 2024 - Rosetto, Rybak Have Braces, Ellis Records Clean Sheet, McGivney Wins Over Marquette 6-0 In GMC Girls Soccer