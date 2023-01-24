ALTON - The Alton Athletic Association is hosting its 2nd annual Music Trivia Night from 6 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, with trivia starting at 7 p.m. at the Hilltop Auction House in Alton.

The cost is $200 per 8-person table, and beer, soda, and water are included. Alton Athletic Association President Madeline Gulley-Eades said the music trivia spans all genres, and the event will feature some special guests.

“It’s really all genres of music, I know we usually have movie-themed sections and all kinds of stuff,” Eades said. “We even have a few celebrity guests who will be helping with some of the questions, so it should be really exciting.”

Those “celebrity guests” will include different St. Louis-area radio DJs who will help with some of the musical questions, Eades added. She also said there will be a silent auction area set up at the event for attendees to bid on possible prizes, including gift baskets, athletic event tickets, and more.

Tables for teams of 8 people can be purchased directly at this link from the Alton Athletic Association website.

“All the proceeds go directly to the Alton athletic teams and our athletes,” Eades said.

The Alton Athletic Association is currently looking for additional sponsors and auction items for this event, so if you’re interested in sponsoring the event or auctioning an item, contact Eads at (618) 960-5158.

