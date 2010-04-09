The Alton Athletic Association is hosting their 12th annual golf tournament on Friday, May 14th, 2010 at Lockhaven Country Club.



For those of you who may not know the Alton Athletic Association is the booster club for Alton’s sports teams at both the high school and middle school. Proceeds from the golf tournament will be used to purchase necessary athletic equipment and uniforms for our sports programs. The tournament sold out last year and with your help and support we can work to raise a record profit in 2010. With the challenges facing our School District and the State of Illinois, these student athletes need our support now more than ever.



This year, we are going to auction off a 1 year Class A membership at Lockhaven Country Club.

Food and Beverage minimum is not required. Pre-bids are currently being accepted. To bid,

please contact Rick Martin at rlmartin@pga.com. or 466-2861. This is a value of $6,500 and the

minimum bid is $2,000.

The tournament committee consisting of Scott Harper, Athletic Director, Brad Haug, President of

the Alton Athletic Association, Barry Macias, Co-Chair for this event, Adam Cartwright, Vern Van

Hoy, Ralph Bowles, Leonard Gonzales, Johnny Aguirre, Jeff Maclin, Dave McClintock, Steve

Thompson and I are all excited to again bring you what we feel is the “complete golf tournament

experience”. Please look over the two attachments to see what we have in store for you…

an event any golfer would enjoy. We hope you can help us rally to support our public school

athletes.

Click here for Registration Form

Click here for Sponsor Information

