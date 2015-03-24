Ladies and Gentlemen:

We wanted to take this time to update you on the commitments we have so far for the Alton Athletic Association Golf Tournament to be held on Friday, May 8th at Spencer T. Olin. We are quickly filling up our teams and anticipate a full event in May. If you are interested, we encourage you to sign up today to reserve your spot in the this very exciting and fun tournament in supporting the Alton School District Athletic program. I have attached an Team entry form and a Sponsor form in case you would like to get on the list of Corporate Sponsors, field a team, or if you'd like to be a hole sponsor.

Below is an update on our Corporate Sponsor commitments. These companies have really stepped up to help raise money for the Alton Middle School and High School student athletes and coaches. A big THANK YOU to the following companies:

Platinum Sponsor - $2,000

Vern Van Hoy and Tom Long

Silver Sponsors - $1,000

Aramark

Berco Construction

CNB Bank and Trust

Macias Insurance Agency

