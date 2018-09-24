Alton Athletic Association names Athletes of Month
September 24, 2018
ALTON - The Alton Athletic Assocation has selected its Athletes of the Month for middle school and high school.
Alton Middle School's Athletes of the Month are eighth-graders Jayden Diaz who plays baseball and Alissa Sauls who plays softball.
Alton High School's Athletes of the Month for high school are seniors Rachel Holmes who plays volleyball and Donovan Porter who plays football.
