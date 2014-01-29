Free tax services will be available Feb. 1-April 15 for low-income area families through the Alton Area Tax Project.

Eligible households have a total income of less than $52,000.

Help will be available on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30-8 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 1 through April 15 in the Templin Nursing Building, Room NUL203, on the Godfrey campus of Lewis and Clark Community College.

To participate, taxpayers should bring a photo ID, social security cards for everyone on the tax return, all tax documents (including property tax bill if applicable) and a copy of last year’s return.

For more information, contact the Alton Area Tax Project at (618) 433-1866 or altontaxes@gmail.com.

