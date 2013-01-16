Located at the intersection of Route 111 and Airline Drive, in East Alton, IL Free Services will be provided at the Lewis and Clark Community College Bethalto Community Education Center at 1136 Airline Drive on the south end of the airport.

We will be open for Saturday, January 26th through April 13, 2013

Regular Hours of Operation:

Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 - 8:00 PM

Saturdays from 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Income Guidelin: Under $51,000

Be sure to bring with you:

Photo ID for the taxpayer

Social Security Cards for everyone who will be on the tax return

All tax documents, including your property tax bill if you have one

Copies of last year's tax returns if available

