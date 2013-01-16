Alton Area Tax Project- Supporting Free Tax Services for Low Income Families
Located at the intersection of Route 111 and Airline Drive, in East Alton, IL Free Services will be provided at the Lewis and Clark Community College Bethalto Community Education Center at 1136 Airline Drive on the south end of the airport.
We will be open for Saturday, January 26th through April 13, 2013
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Regular Hours of Operation:
Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 - 8:00 PM
Saturdays from 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Income Guidelin: Under $51,000
Be sure to bring with you:
- Photo ID for the taxpayer
- Social Security Cards for everyone who will be on the tax return
- All tax documents, including your property tax bill if you have one
- Copies of last year's tax returns if available
More like this: