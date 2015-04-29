On Tuesday, April 28, the Alton Area Optimist Club held its annual scholarship banquet for graduating high school seniors at the Riverbender Community Center in downtown Alton. For well over 30 years the Alton Area Optimist Club has annually selected Alton High and Marquette seniors to receive scholarships to help offset the cost of college.

Article continues after sponsor message

There were over fifty applicants this year and eight were selected to each receive a $500 scholarship. In addition to the individual scholarships Dr. Sean Hill was present to receive a $750 scholarship for Lewis and Clark Community College to distribute to a deserving student.

The high school scholarships are just one of the many ways that the Alton Area Optimist Club helps the children in the community. If you are interested in becoming a member of the Alton Area Optimist club contact us through our Facebook page or drop by a meeting on the second Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Johnson’s Corner restaurant, 2000 State St., Alton.

More like this: