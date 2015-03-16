Tami Wong of Alton Middle School and Myles Norman of Lewis & Clark Elementary were named as Students of the Month for March by the Alton Area Optimist Club

The Alton Area Optimist Club gives a $25 gift card to the student as well as a $25 donation to a non-profit organization of the student’s choice.

Tami is the daughter of Rong Chen of Godfrey. She chose Macy’s for her gift card and Children’s Hospital for her donation. Tami is an 8th grade at Alton Middle School (AMS) in the Fields Summit House. She is an active and vital member of the community at Alton Middle School; not only within the Fields Summit House, but also on the Alton Middle campus. Tami is an exceptionally well rounded student who consistently exemplifies excellence. Her diverse interests and talents include music and performance arts, athletics, as well as academics. Tami is kind, polite, considerate of others and collaborative. Tami maintains a positive encouraging circle of friends and is well-regarded by AMS classmates for her consistent respect and kindness to all. Students and adults alike can learn from Tami’s work ethic and dedication. Tami never loses sight of her personal goals and continually assesses her path.

Myles Norman is the son of Leanna Gower and Antoine Webb of Alton. He is a 5th grader at Lewis & Clark Elementary School. He chose Burger King for his gift card and Lung Cancer Research for his donation. Myles brightens every room he enters with his big, genuine smile, smart style and his impeccable manners. He is an extremely hard worker and takes pride in all he does. Myles is friends with everyone. He is a great athlete who loves soccer, football and basketball. Myles is an awesome big brother and a great role model to his little brother and sister. He is a joy to be around, always gives you a reason to laugh and puts a smile on your face. Myles is an honor roll student, loves to read and work on the computer. He is a role model to his peers and volunteers to help whenever needed.

The Alton Area Optimist Club is a youth oriented community service organization that has been in existence for over 60 years in the Riverbend area. The Alton Area Optimist club sponsors various youth sports teams, supports Boys and Girls Scouts, participates in the Rock Springs Celebration of Lights, Memorial Day Parade, and supports school activities such as poster contests and the Elementary and Middle School Students of the Month. The Alton Area Optimist is also a yearly sponsor of the 1st Responder Recognition Dinner. Our biggest activity is the bestowing of several college or trade school scholarships to area high school students each year.

