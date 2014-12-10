Ashlyn Green of Alton Middle School and Sinaya Bruce of West Elementary School were named as Students of the Month for October by the Alton Area Optimist Club.

The Alton Area Optimist Club gives a $25 gift card to the student as well as a $25 donation to a non-profit organization of the student’s choice.

Article continues after sponsor message

Ashlyn Green is the daughter of Letrianna Smith and Antonio Green Alton. She chose Target for her gift card and the Boys and Girls Club for her donation. Ashlyn is an 8th grade at Alton Middle School (AMS) and is in the Light House. She was chosen because she exemplifies the best qualities of a model AMS student. She already knows that she wants to go to college and major in communications. Ashlyn has her sights set on being a sportscaster. She loves sports and works hard at everything she does in both sports and school. Ashlyn is a model for other students in the way she shows respect, gives encouragement, and follows expectations.

Sinaya is the daughter of Denise and Gerald Bruce of Godfrey. She is a 5th grader at West Elementary School. She has chosen the 5As for her donation. Sinaya is a fine example of optimism and a role model for all of the students at West. She is a good student and a friend to all. She describes herself as a “good athlete who loves video games and never gets bad grades. She plays viola in the orchestra, the flute in band and is a member of the 5th grade chorus. She is also active in softball, running, and is ready to start ballet, tap and jazz dancing. When she grows up she wants to attend Drake University.

The Alton Area Optimist Club is a youth oriented community service organization that has been in existence for over 60 years in the Riverbend area. The Alton Area Optimist club sponsors various youth sports teams, supports Boys and Girls Scouts, participates in the Rock Springs Celebration of Lights, Memorial Day Parade, and supports school activities such as poster contests and the Elementary and Middle School Students of the Month. The Alton Area Optimist is also a yearly sponsor of the 1st Responder Recognition Dinner. Our biggest activity is the bestowing of several college or trade school scholarships to area high school students each year.

More like this: