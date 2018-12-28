ALTON - Nathan Kempfer posted today around 4 p.m. Friday on Facebook the following:

"Our son, Jesse Kempfer, has been missing since yesterday at 2 p.m. He is driving a grey colored 2018 Honda Elantra from Enterprise Rental. He lives in the Alton, IL., area. The only thing we know is he was supposedly test-driving cars to possibly buy one for his family. He did have a large amount of money in his pocket. The police have been notified. If anyone from the surrounding area or in the St. Louis or Alton area knows anything, contact us at 618-231-5237.

Riverbender.com will keep the public posted about the missing area man developments.



