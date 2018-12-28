ALTON - Nathan Kempfer posted today around 4 p.m. Friday on Facebook the following:

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Our son, Jesse Kempfer, has been missing since yesterday at 2 p.m. He is driving a grey colored 2018 Honda Elantra from Enterprise Rental. He lives in the Alton, IL., area. The only thing we know is he was supposedly test-driving cars to possibly buy one for his family. He did have a large amount of money in his pocket. The police have been notified. If anyone from the surrounding area or in the St. Louis or Alton area knows anything, contact us at 618-231-5237.

Riverbender.com will keep the public posted about the missing area man developments.

More like this:

3 days ago - Major Sewer Overhaul at 15th and Belle Intersection Progresses

May 27, 2024 - Record Military Vehicles Highlight 157th Alton Memorial Parade

Apr 25, 2024 - Alton Teen Charged With Pizza Theft, More In Multiple Robbery Cases

May 16, 2024 - "Local Legend" Don Fletcher Celebrates 65 Years as Barber in Alton

May 10, 2024 - Family Paints Mural to Beautify Alton, Honor Late Father in Touching Tribute

 