The Alton Area Landmarks Association is hosting an open forum for all candidates running for Alton city positions. All candidates for mayor, aldermen, city treasurer, city clerk, assessor and township supervisor are invited to speak. All candidates will be given five minutes to speak and/or answer questions from the audience. Candidates are encouraged to give their views of historic preservation in Alton.

The forum will be Tuesday March 12, at 7:30 p.m. at the Riverbender Community Center, 200 West Third Street, Alton.

The AALA is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to historic preservation in Alton.

For more information, call me at 463-5761.

Terry Sharp                                                                                    

President

ALTON AREA LANDMARKS ASSOCIATION

BOX 232

ALTON, IL 62002

 WWW.ALTONLANDMARKS.ORG

