

A dying wish and mysterious manuscript bring to light a heart- rending tale of one soldier’s undying commitment to pay a debt owed, transcending both ideology and racial divide, and leading to the ultimate price paid.

ALTON — Area author and East Alton-Wood River Community High School graduate, Michael Ringering, debuts his second novel, "A Debt Of War," on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Ringering is represented by Evolved Publishing, LLC.

Along with the release of A Debt of War, Evolved Publishing plans a re-release his first novel, "Six Bits" (2012, USA Best Book Awards Finalist) in December of 2021, and several of his short stories in early 2022.

"A Debt of War" is a work of historical fiction, set in World War II. At his mother’s funeral, Paul Bacca, an accomplished publisher, is approached by a mysterious decorated military veteran who claims to have been sent by Paul’s mother, as her final request, to deliver an unpublished manuscript of the only novel written by an acclaimed, yet obscure poet. Paul subsequently discovers a shocking family secret that forever changes his life and those of his siblings. The propulsive, gut-wrenching story details an inconceivable friendship and a tale of lives

forever entwined in a debt owed between enemies.

Ringering is a medical practice administrator with BJC Medical Group on the Alton Memorial Campus, and a graduate of Murray State University. Following several years working in media relations and communications in Major League Baseball, Ringering entered the medical field and has since directed the business affairs of several specialty practices. He is currently working on his third novel, a trilogy concept

based on a childhood memory, and several other short stories.



"A Debt of War" is available for eBook pre-orders on Amazon Kindle (US, UK, AU, CA, IN), Apple Books, Nook, Kobo, and Smashwords, with more options coming soon. The paperback version will be made available for sale Monday, Sept. 27, with an audiobook version coming in early 2022.

For more information or to request an author photo and/or interview, please contact the author directly by email at Michael.Ringerirng.42@gmail.com, you can also visit his website at:

www.michaelringering.com.

