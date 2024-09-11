ALTON - The Alton City Council on Wednesday approved a resolution to provide 350 free laptops to “low-income, unconnected households within the Alton School District.”

Under the resolution, the city would allocate $68,250 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to the nonprofit organization Alton Forward, who would then provide the laptops to the households in need. For 350 laptops in total, the cost comes out to $195 per laptop.

The question of who exactly would be eligible for the free devices prompted some discussion at the Committee of the Whole meeting earlier this week.

Alderwoman Carolyn MacAfee questioned what qualifies as “low-income” and said she opposed the inclusion of four households technically located in Godfrey, some of whom she claimed were “Godfrey taxpayers.” Alderman Raymond Strebel reiterated that the children in these households attend schools in the Alton School District, as stated in the resolution.

Alderman David Gan clarified the terms “low-income” and “unconnected” to mean households without reliable internet connections, who would use the laptops for remote learning purposes. While internet connection upgrades are not part of the resolution, the devices will be provided under the Illinois Digital Equity and Inclusion program, which includes ongoing investments to expand broadband accessibility and affordability across the state.



The free laptop initiative is one part of a multi-million-dollar allocation plan for a portion of the city’s ARPA funds intended to address “projects of priority need.” Under a resolution passed on April 12, 2023, Alton officials agreed to allocate up to $1 million each to address three issues: affordable housing and homelessness, youth educational and development programs, and economic support for small businesses.

A full recording of the Sept. 11, 2024, Alton City Council meeting is available at the top of this story, on the Riverbender.com Facebook page, or on Riverbender.com/video.

