Alton and Godfrey Parks and Recreation Departments Hosting Daddy Daughter Dance
GODFREY - Both the Alton and Godfrey Parks and Recreation Departments are teaming up to host their annual “Daddy Daughter Dance” from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 18, 2023, at North Elementary School, located at 5600 Godfrey Road in Godfrey. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.
Registration is open to girls ages 3-12, along with their fathers, other adult male relatives, or family friends. Visit sports.cityofaltonil.com to register online, or register in person at the Alton Parks & Recreation Department, located at 2 Emma Kaus Lane in Alton. You can also register at the Godfrey Parks and Recreation Office at 6810 Godfrey Road in Godfrey or online at teamsideline.com/godfrey.
The cost is $20 per adult male, $20 per daughter, and $15 per additional daughter. That price includes DJ-hosted dancing, appetizers, arts and craft, and a photo booth.
The registration deadline is Feb. 10 and space is limited, so be sure to register soon if interested. For more information, call (618) 463-3580.
The registration form can be found below:
