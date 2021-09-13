Millikin Men’s Golf Finishes Fourth at Carthage

The Millikin men’s golf team finished in fourth place at the Carthage College Fall Invitational played September 10-11 at Randall Oaks Golf Course in West Dundee, Illinois.

The Big Blue were the first-round leader at 289, but a 298 in round two dropped them to fourth place at 587. Millikin had three players finish in the top 10 led by Jack Patterson (Alton, Marquette Catholic H.S.) who finished tied for third at 143 (72-71). Tyler Reitz (Lombard, Glenbard East H.S.) and Brandon Rowe (Oakwood, H.S.) finished tied for seventh at 145.

The Big Blue were fourth at the Aurora University Double Gun Tournament played on September 7 at the Aurora Country Club. The event was originally scheduled for 36 holes but was shortened to one round due to weather. Millikin shot a team score of 306. Reitz led the Big Blue tying for fourth place with a round of 73. Patterson tied for eighth at 75.

Triathlon Wins in Michigan

The Big Blue women's triathlon team traveled north to East Grand Rapids, Mich. on Saturday, September 11 for the Rhoads McKee Reeds Lake Triathlon hosted by Calvin University.

In the head-to-head matchup, Millikin defeated the Knights, taking the top five spots for an overall score of 10. The Knights finished with an overall score of 30.

Millikin was led by senior Hope Roderick (Glen Carbon, Edwardsville H.S.) who finished the race in 1:13:12. Kaitlin Yelaska (Bremen, Ind., H.S.) finished in second place with a time of 1:15:03, Aly Barnes (Jackson, N.J., Jackson Memorial H.S.) finished in 1:17:45 to take the third spot, Sarahi Villafana (Chicago, Westinghouse H.S.) was fourth with a time of 1:18:05, and Brigid Duesterhaus (Decatur, MacArthur H.S.) finished fifth in 1:20:15.

Millikin Women’s Tennis Improves to 3-0

The Big Blue women's tennis team defeated Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology 8-1 on September 10 in Terre Haute, Ind.

Millikin started off hot, sweeping doubles play. Chloe Sabin (Lees Summit, Mo., Lees Summit West H.S.) and Nikol Obradovic (San Jose, Calif, Prospect H.S.) accounted for the first victory at No. 2 doubles 8-0. Destiny Galvan (Levelland, Texas, H.S.)and Shelby Jones (Alton, Marquette Catholic H.S.) followed suit, picking up a win at No. 3 singles 8-0. Rounding out doubles play, Paige Willer (Decatur, Mt. Zion H.S.) and Emily Markus (Irvine, Calif., University H.S.)defeated Taylor Goldman and Breanna Rogers at No. 1 doubles 8-5.

On the singles side, the only loss surrendered by the Big Blue was a win by default at No. 3 singles. Willer took the first set in the match 6-0 and lost 6-3 in the second set. Markus earned the first singles victory for MU with a defeat of Rogers 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2. Cristina Borunda (Chihuahua, Mexico, John Paul II H.S.) was the winner at No. 5 singles with a 6-1, 6-0. Taylor Milholland (Westville, H.S.) also picked up a win against Rose-Hulman, defeating McGuire 6-1, 6-3. Brianna Barconi (South Elgin, H.S.) had the next match to finish at No. 4 singles, taking the victory 6-0, 6-2. Finishing out singles play was Obradovic at No. 1, earning twin 6-0 set victories.

Article continues after sponsor message

Millikin Volleyball Splits in Chicago

DECATUR, Illinois--The 15th ranked Millikin women's volleyball team traveled to Chicago on Saturday, September 11 for the UChicago Invite. Millikin defeated #9 Transylvania University before dropping their second match to Concordia University - Wisconsin.

Against Transylvania, Tori Stuart (Florissant, Mo., Incarnate Word Academy) tallied 20 kills and four service aces. Kailee Itzenhuiser (Naperville, Naperville North H.S.) chipped in 14 kills and three aces, and Jessi Kreder (St. Charles, Mo., Francis Howell Central H.S.) added 13 kills and tied for a team-high in blocks with Lauren Brummel (Plano, Rosary H.S.) with four apiece. Anna Deutschmann (O’Fallon, Francis Howell H.S.) notched a team-high seven aces from behind the service line along with 15 digs. Julianna Vassallo (Sugar Grove, Kaneland H.S.) led the Big Blue in digs with 29, and Olivia Grbavac (Skokie, Niles North H.S.)chipped in 17 to go along with 45 assists.

Millikin dropped the first set by a score of 23-25 before bouncing back to take two straight sets 25-17, 25-20. The Big Blue capped off their third set victory on a service ace by Stuart. In a set that required extra points, the Pioneers secured set four by a score of 26-28 before Millikin claimed set five 15-10.

Millikin lost to Concordia-Wisconsin 3-2 (25-15, 22-25, 25-19, 23-25, 11-15).

Kreder led Millikin with 17 kills. Stuart added 13, and Brummel chipped in 11. Vassallo once again tallied the top number of digs with 30, alongside five service aces. Sophia Gibbs (St. Charles, Mo., H.S.)topped the list of blocks with five, and Grbavac added 43 more assists to her season total.

Millikin Women’s Soccer Downs Greenville

The Millikin women’s soccer team improved to 3-1 on the season with a 3-1 victory over Greenville University on September 11 at Frank M. Lindsay Field.

The Big Blue got a stellar performance from sophomore Bailee Blecker (Loves Park, Harlem H.S.) who scored two goals and recorded one assist. Senior Amanda Noser (Ballwin, Mo., Parkway South H.S.) has the assist on Blecker’s goal in the 21st minute and then scored her own goal early in the second period with Blecker picking up the assist.

Sophie Dorgan (Bloomington, University H.S.) earned the win in goal with six saves.

Millikin lost at Webster University 2-1 on September 8 in St. Louis. Blecker scored the Millikin goal.

Big Blue Men’s Soccer Ties Engineers

The Millikin men’s soccer team played to a 1-1 two overtime tie at Rose-Human Institute of Technology on September 11 in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Millikin tied the game at 47:31 with the goal going to Nico Mho (Mt. Prospect, Prospect H.S.) off an assist from Bryce Shumaker (Decatur, Mt. Zion H.S.).

Jon Kuebler (Columbia, H.S.) was strong in the nets for Millikin with 11 saves.

More like this: