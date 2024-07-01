ALTON - Enjoy the sounds of smooth jazz and the taste of great wine as the successful Alton Jazz & Wine Festival returns to the Alton Amphitheater on Saturday, August 31st with gates opening at 6 p.m. Tickets for the Alton Jazz & Wine Festival will go on sale Monday, July 1, at 10 a.m.

The Alton Jazz Confluence, featuring up-and-coming Alton/Godfrey student musicians, will again kick off this year’s festival. Following this exciting group of future jazz stars will be Left of West.

Left of West blends funk, rock, jazz, and blues to create a unique sound that is both energetic and soulful. Their music is influenced by a wide range of artists, from classic funk grooves to bluesy licks. They are passionate about creating music that makes people move and feel good, and always put on a high-energy live show.

The headliner for this year’s Alton Jazz & Wine Festival will be renowned trumpet virtuoso and St. Louis’ own Jim Manley. With an estimated 10,500 nights of live performances, Manley has become a local legend, his music resonating through nearly every venue in the city. His recordings, acclaimed for their excellence, have reached audiences globally, showcasing his versatility and skill.

Known for his dynamic range, Manley's trumpet playing is celebrated for its ability to transcend traditional boundaries, earning high praise from critics and contemporaries alike. His recent ventures as a band leader and composer have further solidified his reputation, with his group 'Horns in the House' opening for the iconic Maynard Ferguson and producing annual sold-out shows at 'Jazz at the Bistro.'

Beyond the stage, Manley's influence extends through his work as a clinician and educator, offering guidance to aspiring musicians both locally and through online platforms. His innovative approach to brass playing continues to inspire and attract attention worldwide, making him a cherished asset to the jazz community and an inspiration to musicians everywhere.

“The Alton Amphitheater Commission is excited to again bring great jazz to the Alton Amphitheater with this popular and growing event,” said Dan Herkert, Amphitheater Commission Chair. “We’re particularly proud to again feature some of our local student musicians at the beginning of the festival.”

“We are also thrilled to bring back the intimate jazz club setting where tables will be on the stage surrounding the artists as they perform,” continued Herkert. “This set-up, first utilized at two years ago, proved to be extremely popular and sold out quickly.”

This year’s festival will again feature the popular charcuterie trays from Brown Bag Bistro as well as other food options. A wide variety of wines will be available for purchase by the bottle or glass, and beer and non-alcoholic beverage options will also be available.

Tickets for the Alton Jazz & Wine Festival are $100.00 for a 4-top table, $50.00 for a 2-top table, and $10.00 for general admission lawn seating, plus all applicable taxes and fees. All tickets are on sale at 10am on July 1, 2024 at www.AltonRiverfrontAmphitheater.com , www.MetroTix.com and MetroTix outlets.

Upcoming events at the Alton Amphitheater include Fireworks on the Mississippi (July 3rd), county star Scotty McCreery (August 9th), the Alton Food Truck Festival (August 24th), and the Alton Expo (September 5th-8th). For more information about these and other events at the Alton Amphitheater, please visit www.AltonRiverfrontAmphitheater.com .

