April 6, 2011 – The City of Alton is pleased to announce that the Alton Amphitheater and Riverfront Park have recently received two awards.

On March 21st, the American Institute of Architects Southern Illinois gave the Amphitheater and Fountain an award in the Urban Planning Category. On March 29th, the Saint Louis Metro Section of the American Planning Association awarded the Marina/Riverfront District Master Plan an Outstanding Planning Award for Implementation.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We are pleased to see the Alton Riverfront receiving recognition from our colleagues in the planning and architectural fields,” said Phil Roggio, Director of the Department of Development and Housing. “These awards could not have been achieved without thoughtful planning and the input from a variety of community organizations and residents of Alton.”

Accepting the award from the Saint Louis Metro Section of the American Planning Association were Phil Roggio, Jack Jacoby, Chairman of the Lakefront Advisory Board, Dan Bockert, Planning Design Studio, and Matt Asselmeier, Associate Director of Public Relations/City Council Liaison for the City of Alton.

The Alton Amphitheater hosts a variety of entertainment events throughout the year. For more information on concerts and events at the Alton Amphitheater, please visit the Amphitheater’s website, http://www.riverfrontamphitheater.com.

More like this:

Related Video: