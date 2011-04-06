April 6, 2011 – The City of Alton is pleased to announce that the Alton Amphitheater and Riverfront Park have recently received two awards. 

 

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

On March 21st, the American Institute of Architects Southern Illinois gave the Amphitheater and Fountain an award in the Urban Planning Category.  On March 29th, the Saint Louis Metro Section of the American Planning Association awarded the Marina/Riverfront District Master Plan an Outstanding Planning Award for Implementation.

 

Article continues after sponsor message

“We are pleased to see the Alton Riverfront receiving recognition from our colleagues in the planning and architectural fields,” said Phil Roggio, Director of the Department of Development and Housing.  “These awards could not have been achieved without thoughtful planning and the input from a variety of community organizations and residents of Alton.”

 

Accepting the award from the Saint Louis Metro Section of the American Planning Association were Phil Roggio, Jack Jacoby, Chairman of the Lakefront Advisory Board, Dan Bockert, Planning Design Studio, and Matt Asselmeier, Associate Director of Public Relations/City Council Liaison for the City of Alton. 

 

The Alton Amphitheater hosts a variety of entertainment events throughout the year.  For more information on concerts and events at the Alton Amphitheater, please visit the Amphitheater’s website, http://www.riverfrontamphitheater.com

More like this:

Aug 28, 2023 - Alton Food Truck Festival Draws Big Crowd

Sep 2, 2023 - Alton Expo To Pull In Crowds Across the Region for Carnival and Bands

Aug 17, 2023 - Belk Park Subdivision Not Recommended By Wood River Planning Commission

Sep 7, 2023 - Alton Expo Welcomes Families for Fun Weekend on Riverfront

Aug 7, 2023 - "I Love the 90s" Show Draws Big Crowd to Alton Amphitheater

Related Video:

Alton Riverfront Amphitheater Presents-Earthsol

 