At 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, current and former hockey players of the Alton Flames and Redbirds gathered together to play in their Annual Alton Alumni Hockey Game at the East Alton Ice Arena.

Generations of athletes came to the rink, located at 631 Lewis and Clark Blvd. to play in four 20-minute games. Between the games, skill events such as breakaway relay, 3 on 0 challenges, rapid-fire shots, most accurate shot, and agility drills kept the spectators in their seats. The Redbird Hockey Club moms sold 50/50 raffle tickets and an opportunity to “chuck-a-puck” into the goal. All of the proceeds earned from the raffle and game went to benefit the current AHS squad.

The rich history of the local squads is a tale known to most of the former players. The Alton Flames were formed under head coach Tom Thompson in November 1973 after a couple of failed attempts at the old Alton and Granite City rinks. The Madison County/St. Clair High School Hockey League was developed thereafter. After some organizational changes and the formation of the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association, the Alton Redbirds remains to be a highly decorated squad in the river bend.

After the game, the alumni, current players and their families were welcomed to go to a post-game celebration at the Alton Sports Tap.

Yellow Team - Alumni (Year Graduated)

Tim Ruyle (1975)

Brad Campbell (1975)

Jim Eppel (1978)

Bil Mermis (1979)

Derek Beck (1999)

Ben Hickerson (1999)

Eric Heischmidt (2001)

Mike Diaz (2002)

Dan Brynildsen (2005)

Chris Kreider (2005)

Joel Demunbrun (2006)

Bret Edwards (2006)

Charlie Mohr (2006)

Red Team - Alumni

Steven Campbell (2007)

Aaron Kestler (2007)

Blake Lucas (2007)

Charlies McCormick (2007)

Joe Shaw (2007)

Jeremy Meletti (2008)

Jerrod Mermis (2008)

Abram Henson (2009)

John Hoskins (2009)

Michael Cheatham (2010)

Brett Lucas (2010)

Grey Squad - Alumni

Nick Edwards (2011)

Sean Griffin (2011)

Ryan Rauscher (2011)

Evan Franklin (2012)

Jorey Skelton (2012)

Adam Bridges (2013)

Austin Rauscher (2014)

Jake Cunningham (2015)

Kain Henson (2015)

Brendan Lowe (2015)

Jordan Myer (2015)

Goalies

Jason Cunningham (1998)

Robert Diaz (2004)

Kevin Cheatham (2013)

Mitch Klug (2015)

Tyler St. Peters (2015)

2015 Alton Redbirds Hockey Club Participants

Joe Boevingloh

Jake Bohn

Caleb Currie

Jacob Eppel

Austin Erthal

Connor Jones

Brandon Lang

Bryce Simon

Tanner St. Peters

Mark Vitali

Scotty Waldrup

