ALTON - Alton’s 26th annual All-Wheels Drive-In Car Show will be held on Sunday, July 16 (rescheduled date due to rain), on 3rd, State and Belle Streets in historic Downtown Alton.

The event attracts 200+ classic cars, hot rods and motorcycles, which the public is welcome to browse. There is no charge for admission.

Registration for automobiles is from 8am-Noon, and trophies will be given in thirty-seven classes plus five specialty awards at 4pm. The fee is $15 to enter the judging, or just $10 to display your wheels. Dash plaques & goodie bags are given to the first 125 participants.

Alton Main Street organizes this Alton tradition along with Time Machines Unlimited Car Club.

Enjoy live golden oldies music and a Pin-Up contest! Come out for the cars and stay for the music, 50-50 drawing, vendor displays, merchant sidewalk sale and great food. For more info, please contact Jamey Griffin at: 618-792-8901 or visit www.DowntownAlton.com/Events