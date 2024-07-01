ALTON/GRAFTON - Alton Alderwoman Rosetta Brown is once again planning a Raging Rivers trip for local kids.

On July 27, 2024, Brown will be taking 50 kids to the waterpark in Grafton. Admission costs will be waived, and three meals will be provided. Brown is still looking for sponsors. She hopes to receive the funds needed to make this trip possible.

“I have been involved in taking children on field trips for a lot of years,” Brown explained. “A lot of my children in my ward are underserved, and I just want them to experience some things in life that would enlighten them to know that there’s a lot of fun, a lot of activities out there that are waiting for them that they can enjoy.”

Kids ages 12–16 are invited. Brown noted that the children don’t have to live in the Fourth Ward to be eligible for the trip. The first 50 kids who sign up will be able to go. They will take a bus to Raging Rivers and spend the day enjoying the waterpark. Parents are invited to come along or bring other children, though they will have to drive themselves and pay their own way.

Brown hopes to bring as many kids as possible to the park so they can have a fun day. She noted that she organized the same trip last year, and she loved watching the kids experience the waterpark.

“I did this last year and the children were so appreciative,” she remembered. “Just sitting back watching some learn how to swim for the first time, for some it was the first time for them ever going to Raging Rivers — I had to come back and do it again.”

Brown asks anyone who is willing to sponsor the trip to call 618-580-2394. You can also write a check to “Socks for Tots LLC” and mail it to 1109 Central Avenue, Alton, Illinois, 62002. For those who hope to sign up for the trip, follow Brown on Facebook and look for the flier with more information.

