ALTON - During Alton’s 33rd annual Juneteenth Celebration, Alderman John Meehan discussed the importance of the event and Alton’s history.

Alton’s Juneteenth took place on June 15, 2024, at James Killion Park. Meehan, the alderman for the fifth ward, noted that he had never attended before but he enjoyed the event.

“I’ve lived in Alton for 34 years. I’ve come by this celebration many times. This is the first one I’ve actually gone to, and I am very impressed,” Meehan said. “What a great showing of people, lots of good food, lots of places to visit and friends to meet. Really, a beautiful day.”

Meehan enjoyed sitting with Alderwomen Stephanie Elliott and Rosie Brown. He said he had “the deepest respect” for Senator Tammy Duckworth, who was in attendance on Saturday. He added that the day had “great food, great people and great attractions.”

Meehan also pointed out Alton’s history, from the murder of abolitionist Elijah P. Lovejoy to the home of Lyman Trumbull, who wrote the 13th amendment. He noted that there is a lot of historical significance to Alton, which used to be seven times the size of Chicago in 1830.

“The history of our country is so rich, and I’m not saying that all of our history is good history but history does not lie; it’s the reality of history,” Meehan added. “And it’s a rich and wonderful history to see how our country has somehow, through a lot of grief and a lot of blood, worked together to keep our country as one country. It’s a beautiful country.”

