ALTON - After a year serving as Fifth Ward Alderman, John Meehan recently reflected on the highlights of his first year in office and how the city’s history can help guide its future.

Meehan appeared on Our Daily Show! on Riverbender.com to discuss his time as alderman, his approach to working with the council, and much more.

Meehan was appointed to the City Council by Mayor David Goins at the request of former Fifth Ward Alderman Charles Brake, who specifically asked that Meehan be appointed in his place. Brake resigned in July of 2023 after 26 years serving on the council, and Meehan has since served the remainder of his term, which ends next April.

Meehan confirmed his plans to run in the next election to keep his seat on the council.

“I do plan on running for the Fifth Ward position come next April,” Meehan confirmed.

Meehan previously served as the chairman of a small credit union board, granting him some experience conducting meetings, though he said he’s had to adapt to the City of Alton’s format. Now retired, Meehan has also adapted his day-to-day schedule as he works to address the concerns of his ward’s residents, but hopes to continue doing so if elected to serve a full four-year term.

As a member of the City Council, Meehan said he’s put personal opinions aside to work with his fellow council members and pass items supported by his constituents, even if he didn’t personally support them.

Article continues after sponsor message

“When I was interviewed by the mayor before I was appointed, I told him, ‘We might differ on things, but our goal is the same,’” Meehan said. “I’m coming [to the council] with an attitude that I’m here to help with the other six aldermen - and sometimes, I find myself voting for something that I myself do not agree in, but I have to go along with my constituents.”

Going forward, Meehan said he’s identified areas around the city where grass could be “cut from the curb,” or cut and maintained only a few feet back from the road, while leaving the rest to grow naturally for use by local wildlife. This would create a “manicured” look near the roadways while preserving natural habitats, a method adopted from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

Meehan also aims to maintain his track record of responsiveness, which led one Alton resident to call the city commending Meehan’s speedy response time to her concern.

“I had a call one time about a streetlight they wanted in the street. The lady called me and I was on her front porch calling her back in 20 minutes, and she about fell over,” Meehan said. “She said, ‘I’ve called the city nine times and I called you and you’re on my porch within 20 minutes.’”

Passionate about local history, Meehan has also performed as prominent local historical figures Benjamin Godfrey and Elijah Lovejoy in “Vintage Voices” performances at the Alton Cemetery. He and others’ portrayals of the past help personify the city’s countless examples of interesting history - for instance, Meehan said the 1830 Census revealed Alton to have a population seven times larger than the city of Chicago.

While that may not be the case today, Meehan emphasized the importance of historical context in navigating the city’s future.

“I think it’s important to have a sense of where we came from and where we are going,” Meehan said.

For more insights into Meehan’s time as alderman and more, see the full interview at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

More like this: