Alton Advances Updated Clark Bridge Holiday Lighting Schedule
ALTON - After some discussion and a few changes, the Alton Committee of the Whole on Monday approved an updated and expanded version of the decorative holiday lighting schedule for the Clark Bridge.
The new bridge lighting schedule, which now faces City Council approval, is as follows:
The list was slightly trimmed down from the proposed schedule previously reported on Riverbender.com after an amendment by Alderman John Meehan.
Meehan asked to exclude any dates not recognized as national holidays - this eliminated Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day, July 3, Cancer Awareness Day, and Halloween, and shortened the previously proposed “Christmas Season” from Dec. 6 to Jan. 6 to now only include Christmas Day on Dec. 25.
Meehan later clarified the new schedule would still include the dates for homecoming and graduation at both Alton High School and Marquette Catholic High School.
The committee then voted unanimously to approve the amended bridge lighting schedule, which now goes to the City Council. Alderman Raymond Strebel was absent from this week’s committee meeting.
All City Council meetings can be watched live or on demand on the Riverbender.com Facebook page or on Riverbender.com/video. A full recording of the Aug. 12, 2024 Committee of the Whole meeting is available at the top of this story, on the Riverbender.com Facebook page, or on Riverbender.com/video.
