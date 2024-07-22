ALTON - The Alton Committee of the Whole preliminarily approved several items related to street improvement projects and one related to a redevelopment project in downtown Alton at their meeting on Monday, July 22, 2024.

One of the items approved concerned a TIF (tax increment financing) project proposal from Steven Smith. The project consists of making roof repairs to a currently vacant building at 11 E. Broadway in downtown Alton, the former location of Rushmore Boutique.

While the repairs reportedly total $12,880, the City of Alton would agree to provide Smith with $3,220 towards the project’s completion if the item is granted final approval by the Alton City Council. The full council is set to vote on the item at their next meeting this Wednesday, July 24, 2024. More details about the project are available in this related story on Riverbender.com.

Also approved on Monday were several items related to two street improvement projects, one regarding a section of Main Street and another concerning Milton Road.

The Main Street project will specifically focus on a 0.58 stretch from Hillcrest Avenue to College Avenue. The work includes pavement patching, asphalt resurfacing, sidewalk curb ramps, and more. Sheppard, Morgan and Schwaab (SMS) Inc. is set to perform preliminary engineering and design engineering on Phase 1 of the project.

SMS has also been preliminarily selected to complete construction engineering services for the “Milton Road - Phase 1 project” following committee approval on Monday. If granted full approval by the City Council later this week, an Engineering Services Agreement for Phase 1 of the Milton Road project between the city and SMS would be negotiated and presented at a future City Council meeting. More details about both projects are available in this story on Riverbender.com.

A full recording of the July 22, 2024 Committee of the Whole meeting is available at the top of this story, on Riverbender.com/video, or the Riverbender.com Facebook page. All items now appear on the agenda for the City Council’s next meeting this Wednesday, July 24, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. Follow the discussion and vote live or on-demand on Riverbender.com/video, the Riverbender.com Facebook page, Roku app, or YouTube channel.

