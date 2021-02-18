ALTON - Alton High School Athletic Director Chris Kusnerick, M.S. CAA, announced in proud fashion on Thursday that Jesse Macias will be the Redbirds’ new boys tennis coach. Macias is highly respected around the region for his abilities as a tennis coach.

“Alton High School is proud to announce the hiring of Jesse Macias as the head boys tennis coach at Alton High School,” Kusnerick said. “Coach Macias has been the assistant boys tennis coach in recent years and also is our head girls tennis coach, where he has a record of 52-40 in five years. Coach Macias will be replacing Bob Lowe, who stepped down last fall after three years at the helm. Coach Macias spent 13 years back in the 2000s as the head boys coach and had a record of 152-93. Coach Macias teaches Social Studies at Alton High School and resides in Alton.”

Macias said he was “really excited” to be back as the head coach for boys tennis at Alton High School.

“My first run, we had a lot of great players, personalities, and memories — I’m ready for more of the same,” he said. “But, it’s being a part of the energy and getting to know the kids in the program and their families that I really enjoy. My goal is to prepare these guys to work hard and compete on the courts, and hopefully establish good habits that they will continue to use in life.

“We have a young roster but they all seem like terrific kids. If these guys show up every day and push each other and have the right attitude, we will compete. Phil Trapani has been a big part of the success with the girls’ teams at Alton and he is already working with some of the boys, so that is a huge benefit to the program.

“We are fortunate to have his help. The schedule has not changed much since I last coached. The Southwestern Conference is as challenging as ever and we have some fun tournaments, although we won't travel. COVID did not disrupt the girls season much so I think the boys’ season will be fine, maybe just a little shorter. I plan on also coaching the girls program in the fall.”

