Alton 2011 Crime Statistics Preliminary – 1-11-12

Murder Sex Offenses Robbery Assault/Battery Burglary Theft M.V. Theft Arson
2010 4 16 30 127 299 966 69 12
2011 4 20 36 91 350 987 52 11
Change 0

+25%

+20% -28% +17%

+2%

-25%

-8% (Note: The “Crime Index” is the total sum of all above crime categories for one year) Total Index Crimes: 2010 = 1523 2011 = 1551 Overall Change: + 1.8% (1st half of 2011) National

Violent Crime----------------------------> (Murder, Sex Crimes, Robbery, Agg. Assaults) - 6.4 %

-12.4%
Property Crime--------------------------> (Burglary, Theft, M.V. Theft, Arson) - 3.7 %
+4.0%

Drug Arrests
Cannabis Controlled Substances
2010 112 189
2011 103 181
Change - 8% - 4%

Index Crime History for Alton Illinois
2011 - 1551 2003 – 2262
2010 – 1523 2002 - 2145
2009 – 1660 2001 - 2045
2008 – 1710 2000 - 2171
2007 – 1958 1999 - 1933
2006 – 1960 1998 - 2348
2005 – 2123 1997 - 2195
2004 – 1789 1996 – 2433

Overall Crime rate has declined 36.2 % between 1996 and 2011