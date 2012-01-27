Alton 2011 Crime Statistics Preliminary – 1-11-12
Alton 2011 Crime Statistics Preliminary – 1-11-12
|Murder
|Sex Offenses
|Robbery
|Assault/Battery
|Burglary
|Theft
|M.V. Theft
|Arson
|2010
|4
|16
|30
|127
|299
|966
|69
|12
|2011
|4
|20
|36
|91
|350
|987
|52
|11
|Change
| 0
| +25%
|+20%
|-28%
| +17%
| +2%
|-25%
|-8%
(Note: The “Crime Index” is the total sum of all above crime categories for one year)
Total Index Crimes: 2010 = 1523
2011 = 1551 Overall Change: + 1.8%
|(1st half of 2011)
|National
|Alton
|
Violent Crime---------------------------->
(Murder, Sex Crimes, Robbery, Agg. Assaults)
| - 6.4 %
|-12.4%
|
Property Crime-------------------------->
(Burglary, Theft, M.V. Theft, Arson)
|- 3.7 %
|+4.0%
Drug Arrests
|Cannabis
|Controlled Substances
|2010
|112
|189
|2011
|103
|181
|Change
|- 8%
|- 4%
Index Crime History for Alton Illinois
|2011 - 1551
|2003 – 2262
|2010 – 1523
|2002 - 2145
|2009 – 1660
|2001 - 2045
|2008 – 1710
|2000 - 2171
|2007 – 1958
|1999 - 1933
|2006 – 1960
|1998 - 2348
|2005 – 2123
|1997 - 2195
|2004 – 1789
|1996 – 2433
Overall Crime rate has declined 36.2 % between 1996 and 2011
