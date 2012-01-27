Alton 2011 Crime Statistics Preliminary – 1-11-12

  Murder Sex Offenses Robbery Assault/Battery Burglary Theft M.V. Theft Arson
2010   4    16      30   127   299 966 69 12
2011  4      20   36   91 350 987 52 11
Change 0  
   +25% 
  +20% -28% +17%  
    +2%  
-25% 
   -8%

(Note: The “Crime Index” is the total sum of all above crime categories for one year)

Total Index Crimes:    2010 = 1523

                                2011 = 1551        Overall Change:  + 1.8%

(1st half of 2011) National
Alton

Violent Crime---------------------------->

(Murder, Sex Crimes, Robbery, Agg. Assaults)

- 6.4 %
-12.4%

Property Crime-------------------------->

(Burglary, Theft, M.V. Theft, Arson)

- 3.7 % +4.0%

Drug Arrests                                                                  

  Cannabis Controlled Substances 
2010 112 189
2011 103 181
Change - 8% - 4%

Index Crime History for Alton Illinois

2011 -  1551 2003 – 2262
2010 – 1523 2002 - 2145
2009 – 1660 2001 - 2045
2008 – 1710 2000 - 2171
2007 – 1958 1999 - 1933
2006 – 1960 1998 - 2348
2005 – 2123 1997 - 2195
2004 – 1789 1996 – 2433

Overall Crime rate has declined 36.2 % between 1996 and 2011

