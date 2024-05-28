ALTON - Tommy Whitehorn isn’t spending his summer like a typical teenager. Instead, the 14-year-old will be traveling to New York and Atlanta, doing interviews and releasing his first single through Sony Records.

Whitehorn, an incoming sophomore at Alton High School, recently signed a single distribution deal for his song “Belt Time.” The song will be released on all streaming platforms on June 7, 2024. Whitehorn goes by the name TBuckz, and he can’t wait to share his music with the world.

“I just started rapping and fell in love with it,” he remembered. “I feel blessed and happy. There are a lot of other people that rap, and they’ve been doing it way longer than me and they never got this opportunity. So I feel blessed.”

Whitehorn started making music at the age of 9. His mother, Jasmin Goodman, suggested he could try to create his own songs. He quickly discovered the joys of writing and rapping original music.

Article continues after sponsor message

While Whitehorn is inspired by artists like Lil Baby and Future, he noted that his music is “unique.” He doesn’t shy away from the 14-year-old he is, and his songs reflect that fresh perspective.

“It is unique because I don’t try to be like everybody else,” he said. “If you listen to my stuff, I don’t cuss in my music. I don’t talk about guns. I don’t have guns in my videos, smoke, none of them. I’m just being a kid.”

Goodman agreed that her son is “a good kid overall,” if not perfect, she joked. He is the oldest child in the family, and his younger siblings look up to him as a role model. He is excited to share with them what can happen if you follow your dreams and stay true to yourself. This authenticity sets him apart, and he’s going to hold onto it as he starts his career.

“I just wanted to stand out,” Whitehorn said. “I know in my heart, I’m not that type of person. So I’m not going to get on the internet and make a fake image of myself. I’m not. That’s not who I am.”

To learn more about Whitehorn, known as TBuckz, and follow his journey as a rapper, you can check out his official Instagram profile.

More like this: