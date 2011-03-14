Christopher Rhoads of Alton High School, and Eric Moynahan of Marquette Catholic High School were honored as Students of the Month for March by the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club at the Club’s regular meeting at the Banquet Center on March 14th.

The Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club initiated the Student of the Month program to recognize the accomplishments of area youth. Individuals selected must be a senior and are nominated on the basis of outstanding scholarship, participation in school activities, and/or community service activities.

Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary Club meeting and are eligible to compete for a $5000 scholarship which will be presented to one of the eighteen students honored as a “Student of the Month” during the school year. This is the 14th year of the program and 247 students from the three area high schools have been recipients of this honor.

Christopher Rhoads is the son of Brian and Rhonda Rhodes of Alton. He is an Illinois State Scholar and a finalist for the SIUE Meridian Scholarship. He is a member of the National Honor Society, the Student Council, and served on the search committee that reviewed candidates for the position of high school principal. He has been a participant of the Illinois Science Fair ,served as a Junior Marshall at last years graduation ceremony and is a member of the Yale Book Club in St. Louis.

Rhoads is a member of the Marching 100, the Pep Band , and served as secretary of the Band last year. He is a member of the Spanish Club, the Redbird Nest and the Illinois Math League. He has been active in the Worldwide Youth in Science and Engineering group and participated in the WYSE Challenge, Rhoads hopes to attend either St. Louis University or Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville with a major in meteorology or international business. After college he hopes to build a career in the St. Louis area

Eric Moynahan is the son of Edward and Carol Moynahan of Granite City. He is an Illinois State Scholar and a member of the National Honor Society serving as Sergeant of Arms of that group. He has been on the school’s high honor roll ever since enrolling at Marquette and has been on the Scholar Bowl team for three years. He finished fourth in World Youth in Science and Youth state competition and has been nominated as a Leader of Tomorrow.

Article continues after sponsor message

Moynahan has been active in the Explorer athletic program, participating on the basketball, track and soccer teams. He has been particularly active on the soccer squad serving as co-captain of the team this year. He was selected as a nominee for king at the winter festival and participated on the team champions at the all school trivia night.

After graduating from Marquette Moynahan would like to attend the University of Illinois and major in Business.

Roland Hansen, President of the Rotary Club, presented each of the students with a plaque recognizing their selection to this honor.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT FOR INTERVIEWS

Dr. Thomas Juravich 467-0605

Christopher Rhoads 466-9473

Eric Moynahan 451-7586

More like this: