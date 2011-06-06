ALEX SCHENK son of Joseph and Andrea Schenk of Godfrey and a 2011 graduate of Alton High School was selected as “STUDENT OF THE YEAR” for the 2010-2011 school year by the Alton Godfrey Rotary Club. He was selected from among 18 “Students of the Month” from Alton , Marquette Catholic, and Mississippi Valley Christian High Schools. With his selection comes a $5000 scholarship applicable to tuition and fees at the college of his choice. He was honored at the June 6th meeting of the Alton/ Godfrey Rotary Club at the Banquet Center in Alton. Dwyer was presented the award by Roland Hansen, President of the Alton Godfrey Rotary Club .

Schenk became the fourteenth individual selected as a Student of the Year. He was selected as Student of the Month from Alton High School for the month of September. He has received numerous awards including recognition as an Illinois State Scholar, recipient of the Silver Medallion Award, and a member of the National Honor Society. Because of his leadership skills, he was recognized as a Piasa Area Leaders of Tomorrow Medallion winner, and the Riverbend Growth Association Young Adults “Above and Beyond” Award in 2010. He will be enrolling at Saint Louis University where he plans to major in Political Science and Education.

Schenk has held the position of senior class president for the school year in addition to leadership positions in several other clubs and organizations. As senior class president he has led the Student Council and under his direction the student body has contributed hundreds of hours of community service including a very successful blood drive and raising thousands of dollars to local agencies.

He is past president of the Interact Club and was instrumental in organizing the initial St. Baldrick’s Day that raised over $3000 for childhood cancer research. He was also one of the charter members and president of the Riverbend Community Teen Center Advisory Board.

In addition to supporting his classmates, school, and community, Alex has represented Alton High as a swimmer in both local and state competitions. He has served as the Tri-City Area YMCA Tidalwaves team captain while on the varsity swim team.

One of Schenk’s teachers described him as a "dedicated student" who earned outstanding grades while making time to serve his school and community. His enthusiasm and energy are contagious and his commitment and loyalty to his school has been obvious in everything that he does to make Alton High School a better place for all students. His values and morals make him a natural role model for other students.

Barb Gilliam, Principal at Alton High School, Joan Conrad, Mississippi Christian School , and Mike Slaughter, Principal at Marquette Catholic High School were presented with plaques listing the names of the students who were honored from their schools during the 2010-2011 school year

In addition to Jones, other Alton High students recognized during the past year included Phillip Anderson, Marie Brown, Deshawn Cason, Taylor Gibbs, Naundee Johnson, David Lauschke, Corbin Newquist, Elizabeth Raglan, Christopher Rhoads, Tevin Rose, and Courtney Twichell.

Students recognized from Marquette Catholic included. Steve Ditman, Mary McKee, Eric Moynahan, Kathryn Randolph, and Zach Ziino.

Marcus Bernhard was honored from Mississippi Valley Christian School.

Rotary President Roland Hansen praised the students recognized during the year noting that “They represent our best hope for the future. We are proud of the work of our local schools in educating our youth and we hope to continue to increase our participation in working with the schools to recognize the accomplishments of our students.”

