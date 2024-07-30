ALTON - Get ready for a day of fun, community, and giving! On Saturday, August 3, from 9 am to 11 am, Beyond Basketball is teaming up with YWCA and the Alton Community Boxing Club for an exciting Back-to-School Giveaway at the YWCA GYM, located at 304 E. Third St., Alton.

This event promises to be a fantastic morning for the whole family, with free backpacks and supplies perfect for youth in grades K-12. But that's not all! We're also firing up the grill for a delicious barbecue, featuring free hotdogs, hamburgers, chips, and drinks for all attendees.

Meet representatives from Beyond Basketball, YWCA, and the Alton Community Boxing Club, who will be on hand to share information about various fall youth programs. This is a perfect opportunity to learn about the amazing activities and support available to your children this coming school year.

Since 2022, Beyond Basketball has been dedicated to enriching the lives of youth aged 11-17 through competitive basketball and other engaging activities. Based out of The Lanter Network, Beyond Basketball focuses on core principles, values, character, and faith, with the help of volunteer coaches and mentors.

Monte Lowe, the Director of Beyond Basketball and organizer of the Back-to-School Giveaway, says, “Our goal is to reach kids through vehicles like competitive basketball and enrich their minds through other types of activities. The Beyond Basketball team strives to work with youth, both on and off the court, and does regular check-ins with parents and schools. We focus on action words like ‘accountability’ and teach our youth how to handle emotions and process them in healthy ways.”

Lowe is inspired by the outpouring of community support for this event, sharing, “I am truly heartened by the strong community support for this free Back-to-School Giveaway. I am looking forward to this Saturday’s event and teaming up with our friends at the YWCA and the Alton Boxing Club to support our youth.”

Want to contribute? Donations of school supplies and backpacks can be dropped off at the YWCA in Alton. Additionally, you can support the YWCA’s Fall Youth Programs by purchasing items from their Amazon Wish List at https://a.co/aCllBbb.

Join us for a memorable event that will set our youth up for success this school year. See you there!

