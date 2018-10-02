GLEN CARBON - Altitude Trampoline Glen Carbon, located at 91 Fountain Drive, just off Illinois 157, joins four-year old Sawyer Meadows of Collinsville in his effort to raise awareness and funds to fight breast cancer this October. Meadows is one of eight Southern Illinois participants competing among his peers to raise the most funds for the American Cancer Society’s ‘Real Men Wear Pink’ campaign.

To help Meadows raise funds, Altitude Glen Carbon will donate a portion of each Pink Jump Package sold during the month of October. Guests can purchase a Pink Jump Package for $30.95, which includes an unlimited jump pass, Altitude Fight t-shirt, and $5 donation to Meadows’ Real Men Wear Pink campaign. Fight t-shirts can be purchased separately at the park for $15, with $5 going towards the cause. The fundraising ends October 31, 2018.

“We believe not only in the cause and the importance of giving back to the community, but also feel so inspired to see someone as young as Sawyer want to make a positive difference in the world,” said Cory Eling, general manager of Altitude Glen Carbon.

Every dollar raised during the campaign helps the American Cancer Society save lives from breast cancer through early detection and prevention, innovative breast cancer research, and patient support.

At the age four, Meadows’ mom has already taught her son what some adults may not realize.

“Breast cancer affects everyone – it does not matter if you are a man or a woman,” said Meadows.

The American Cancer Society reports for men, the lifetime risk of getting breast cancer is about 1 in 833. The Society estimates over 2,500 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in men in the United States this year, and about 480 men will die from the disease.

For more information about breast cancer or the Real Men Wear Pink campaign in Southern Illinois call 1-800-227-2345 or visit www.realmenwearpinkacs.org/SouthernIL.

