EDWARDSVILLE - SIUE women's soccer Head Coach Derek Burton has announced the addition of Mary Wessel (O'Fallon, Illinois) for the 2020 season.

Wessel will be an incoming freshman next year joining the 2020 recruiting class.

Hometown: O'Fallon, IL

High School: Althoff Catholic High School

Height: 5'9"

Article continues after sponsor message

Position: Defense

Club Team: Lou Fusz Soccer Club

Club Coach: Pat McVey, Caleb McKee

From Coach Burton: Mary is an extremely athletic player. A gifted multisport athlete that I see impacting us anywhere on the back line. She has a great feel for the game on the defensive side of things and the ability and vision to get into the attack in transition, whether as a center back or outside back. Mary has a good combination of size, strength and speed. Coupled with a desire to compete and develop, we are excited to add Mary to this team for the upcoming season.

Why I chose SIUE: I chose SIUE for the well-known engineering program as well as the feeling of it being home for me. I also felt like it was an amazing opportunity to play the game I love at a high level here at SIUE.

More like this: