EAST ALTON - Every Thursday, beginning tonight, Alternate Office Space in East Gate Plaza will host a free networking event to unite businesses from across the region and help them thrive in this ever-changing business landscape.

It all begins this afternoon at 4:00 pm and ends at 7:00 pm. There will be educational seminars set up as a breakout session from 5:15 pm – 6:00 pm. If you are an innovator, entrepreneur, small business owner, corporate community member, or a person that desires to learn and grow their network, this is for you.

As companies take advantage of this free weekly event, they will be able to build networks and grow their companies through the power of relationships. Draft beer and hard seltzer will be provided.

Every week, a different community leader or industry expert will deliver advice and education in their field of expertise. This first week will begin with a seminar on the power of marketing.

“Branded” is an educational series provided by Jackie Duty of Riverbender.com. Jackie has over 20 years of experience selling advertising and managing large teams across newspapers, magazines, 14 radio stations, television, and multiple digital platforms. She sold for major media companies and purchased as a buyer through her own marketing agency. With experience building promotions with events up to 20,000+ people and helping entrepreneurs grow results locally and internationally, she is well versed in how to get results with any marketing budget in every economic landscape.

As a bonus incentive, Jackie is able to give away up to 5 marketing strategy model programs and an advertising package with Riverbender.com to a few lucky winners in attendance at the first event.

The schedule is filling fast for speakers that are lined up to present through Christmas. If you are interested in being a speaker, contact Rebecca Wuest, Director of Marketing with AOS, at Info@alternativeofficespace.com.

“It is my hope that the Roundtable becomes the place to go Thursday evenings. AOS has the space to provide a great place to network and a conference room where we can host fantastic educational seminars for small business owners and entrepreneurs.” expressed Rebecca Wuest.

“Our mission is to provide a flexible and stimulating work environment that allows people to be productive in this ever-changing landscape. AOS is more than just an office space... it's also a collaborative environment with open office space. This helps people work together and focus on growing their business,” said Todd Kennedy, founder of AOS, one of the leaders behind the East Gate Plaza renovation project.

Article continues after sponsor message

What is AOS?

If you're a freelancer, entrepreneur, remote worker, startup, small business, or a team, AOS provides you with the space and tools you need to prosper and succeed.

With open coworker spaces AND private offices, we provide a turn-key solution where you can focus on success. We also provide complimentary snacks, fresh tea, and fresh coffee, hard seltzer, AND draft beer from 4204-Main Street Brewing Company.

Business solutions include access to fax, printing, mail, and package services, ultra-fast wifi, cleaning service, kitchenette, private phone booth, notary service, lockable storage, secure after-hour access, and our office manager. AOS has an inviting open area complete with an indoor garden that is the perfect place to network and collaborate with people who are equally focused on success.

The private conference room is large enough for 20 people and comes fully equipped with a whiteboard, a 70-inch flatscreen smart tv with hookups for laptop integration, and a modern phone system with speakers for conference calls.

The private offices are wired for internet and office phones, furnished, and move-in ready. Use your keycard for secure after-hour access. AOS features a lounge with 4 TVs, vintage arcade games and dartboard, and a kitchenette. And, we offer flexible membership options that include pay-as-you-use, short-term, and long-term leases.

At AOS, find the community you’ve been missing, and make work productive and enjoyable.

To register for the event, contact Rebecca Wuest at:

219 East Gate Plaza

East Alton, IL 62024

618-900-0525

Info@alternativeofficespace.com

https://alternativeofficespace.com

More like this: