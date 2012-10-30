ALT is showcasing Tennessee William's best known play, THE GLASS MENAGERIE, November 2nd through 11th. A special morning performance will be held on Tuesday, November 6th for High School Students. Interested classes may contact Director, Diana Enloe, through the ALT office, 618-462-3205. Teachers throughout the Riverbend Area are asked to consider giving students extra credit for attendance at any one of the ten performances of this four-character, semi-autobiographical play about Williams young adulthood in St. Louis. The play has numerous references to the area and the roles of Tom ( Scott Brady), Amanda ( Lee Cox), Laura ( Jennifer Grassle), and the "Gentleman Caller" ( John Kuehn) have become immortalized with numerous Broadway revivals over the span of the last sixty years. More information about the production and Tickets may be found on the ALT Website: altonlittletheater.org
 
In photo - behind couch from left - John Kuehn, Lee Cox, Scott Brady, on couch - Jennifer Grassle

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

Aug 7, 2023 - What to Expect for Alton Little Theater's 90th Season

Sep 28, 2023 - Lights are Back on at Alton Little Theater: Support Live Community Theater this Saturday Night

Sep 11, 2023 - Alton Little Theater To Feature Collection Of Brews For Upcoming Production Of 'Beer For Breakfast'

Jul 17, 2023 - Spamalot Will Feature 22 Of Their Best Performers, Tickets Are Available

Apr 10, 2023 - Alton Little Theater Set For Eight Showings Of Famous French Farce, Ding Dong, This May

 