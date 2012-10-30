ALT Showcasing THE GLASS MENAGERIE Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALT is showcasing Tennessee William's best known play, THE GLASS MENAGERIE, November 2nd through 11th. A special morning performance will be held on Tuesday, November 6th for High School Students. Interested classes may contact Director, Diana Enloe, through the ALT office, 618-462-3205. Teachers throughout the Riverbend Area are asked to consider giving students extra credit for attendance at any one of the ten performances of this four-character, semi-autobiographical play about Williams young adulthood in St. Louis. The play has numerous references to the area and the roles of Tom ( Scott Brady), Amanda ( Lee Cox), Laura ( Jennifer Grassle), and the "Gentleman Caller" ( John Kuehn) have become immortalized with numerous Broadway revivals over the span of the last sixty years. More information about the production and Tickets may be found on the ALT Website: altonlittletheater.org



In photo - behind couch from left - John Kuehn, Lee Cox, Scott Brady, on couch - Jennifer Grassle