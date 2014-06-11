ALT Performs, Brings Home Wins at Annual Arts for Life Awards Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. The 15th Annual Arts for Life Best Performance Awards was held on June 8th at the Skip Viragh Center for the Arts in St. Louis.



Alton Little Theater's production of THE DROWSEY CHAPERONE was nominated in a record number of categories (14 in all), and took home top honors for Diana Enloe for Set Design along with an award for Best Duo/Group Performance given to Eddie Hitchcock and Jeff Pruett as the "gangsters" in the production of DROWSEY, which kicked off the 80th Anniversary Season at the Theater's Showplace.



Arts for Life encompasses theaters from the Greater St. Louis area and several theaters in Illinois. There were 43 Musical Theater productions competing in 25 categories, which is often produced in the afternoon before the televised Tony Awards.



All musical production submissions are scored by a panel of 12 theater judges and Alton Little Theater is proud of the numerous performance and technical awards received over the last 15 years.



Jeff Pruett, a previous winner several times for technical lighting design awards was thrilled with his first performance award, particularly since he stepped into the singing and dancing duo role a week before opening night. Jeff was quoted as saying, "This means so much because we've seen the best of the best this afternoon and I love what we do at Alton Little Theater."



ALT's former Director Emeritus, Cliff Davenport, was also honored for his contributions to Community Theater as part of the afternoon's program, and the talented ensemble of THE DROWSEY CHAPERONE had a featured performance of "I do, I do, In the Sky" during the festivities.



Upcoming productions of 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL and ALWAYS PATSY CLINE will be eligible for judging for next year's competition.



More information about all the upcoming productions and events can be obtained at http://www.altonlittletheater.org/ or by contacting the Theater at 618-462-3205. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip