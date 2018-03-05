ALTON - Alton Little Theater is issuing an "SOS" for several support functions: four to six young men in their 20's and 30's are needed to be "knights in shining armor" for CAMELOT - a little sword fighting, a little jousting, a little singing and dancing in the "Lusty Month of May" - Show ( May 11th -20th).

Article continues after sponsor message

Also, ALT needs four to five seamstresses who will help alter CAMELOT costumes the last week of April.

"We also need some strong arms to help clear out and move items to a new storage building on March 31," ALT's Lee Cox said.

All interested parties can earn free tickets - Call Lee Cox at (618) 531-3777.