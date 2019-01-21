ALTON - ALT has no Mainstage Production scheduled for February but instead offers up tickets for three very different but equally entertaining venues during each weekend of the shortest but sweetest month of the year!

February 1st, 2nd and 3rd will see the inaugural launch of "The Director's Showcase" and the production of a brand new play by Michael Madden. The Comedy is witty fun and resonates with the human need to experience partnership and love. Playwright Madden will be on hand for Q& A sessions with the audience and theater lovers of all ages will receive a free libation (fun drinks) at ALT's expanded Coffee and Wine Bar. Local Baristas will lend a hand in creating some new sensations to warm hearts while the on-stage antics are sure to tickle the funny bones of patrons!

Then, Saturday February 9th, ALT Actors and Magician and Illusionist Marty Hahne of Branson will finally produce "A Magical Night with Harry Potter & Friends" (rescheduled because of winter weather from January 12th). The silver lining of the postponement is that the event held at LCCC now has (50) more seats available for the 4-course Dinner, Mystery script, Magic show and Potter Genius Trivia contest--lots of prizes, chocolate frogs, butter beer and MORE! AND THEN last but never least is the very Special Dinner- Theater Event at My Just Dessert Restaurant on Friday February 15th , " The Loving Lincoln Legacy" Dinner beginning at 5:30 pm. A scrumptious meal with recipes from Mary Todd's Lincoln's cookbook is served while guests are entertained and beguiled by stories from actors and historians who celebrate Alton's rich heritage and role in President Lincoln's Life & Times.

ALL Tickets for ALL events can be secured through the ALT Box Office 618-462-3205 or online: altonlittletheater.org...…….and then surely all the entertainment fun to be had will spark interest in local talents coming out to audition for the May production of MAMA MIA ( Auditions to be held February 22nd at 7pm and February 23rd at 10am. AND MORE GOOD NEWS....the Month of March will feature another Entertainment Trifecta of events ---so make sure that you have your winning Tickets for Love, Fun, Magic & Sweet Treats AND GREAT ENTERTAINMENT! Photo Opportunities, Interviews, and additional information can be obtained by contacting ALT's PR Director, Lee Cox ( psychmkt@att.net)

