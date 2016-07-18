STAUNTON - The Alpha Dog Running Club (ADRC) will be hosting its inaugural 5K on August 6th at the Staunton Country Club.

For questions, or to register for the event, please visit www.alphadogrc.org.

You can also sign up for the event at www.iwantregistered.com. Be sure to like ADRC on Facebook and follow them on Twitter @AlphaDog_RC, as well as Instagram @alphadogrc.