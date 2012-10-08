ALMOST MAINE auditions Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Lee Cox will hold auditions for the January 2013 production of ALMOST MAINE on Saturday, November 3rd at 1pm. There are potentially eighteen roles for men and women ages 18-65 for this funny comedy about love and mishaps that takes place in a mythical small town in Maine. The backdrop of the "Northern Lights" sets the stage for magic and some very strange happenings while nine couples try to find their "happiness every after". Small vignettes will make for a light rehearsal schedule in December with some more intense rehearsals in January with the Production opening January 18th and running through January 27th.Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. Call 531-3777 for more information if you cannot make audition date. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip