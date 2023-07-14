ALTON - The 26th annual All-Wheels Drive-In Car Show is back on for this Sunday, July 16, after being rescheduled earlier this summer due to rain. The free public event will bring hundreds of classic cars, motorcycles, and more to downtown Alton.

The car show will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with vehicles lining 3rd Street between Piasa and State Streets. Registration for show cars is open from 8 a.m. to noon. The fee to display a car is $10, and dash plaques and goodie bags will be given to the first 125 participants.

Trophies will be awarded in 38 classes, including Stock, Street Rod, Modified, and several more in age brackets ranging from 1900-present. Six specialty awards - including Best Paint, Best Engine, Best Interior, and more - will also be presented at 4 p.m. The fee to enter the judging is $15.

Number4Combo will be performing live music from 1 to 3 p.m., followed by a Pin-Up Contest from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. The day’s festivities will also include a 50/50 drawing, vendor displays, merchant sidewalk sale, and great food.

The All-Wheels Drive-In Car Show is organized by Alton Main Street and Time Machines Unlimited Car Club. For more information, visit this link or contact Jamey Griffin at 618-792-8901.

