GLEN CARBON - Allstate exclusive agent Michael Cluck has opened The Cluck Family Agency at 4224 S. State Route 159, Suite B in Glen Carbon. Michael Cluck is delighted to offer Allstate’s products and services to residents of Glen Carbon and the surrounding area.

Michael Cluck is excited about his new affiliation with the Allstate Insurance Company. “I was impressed with Allstate’s business model which gives customers 24 hour access to our products and services, the opportunity to serve my customers’ insurance needs with an excellent line of products, and the fine reputation of the company.”

Michael Cluck’s agency offers customers a full line of Allstate insurance products and services, including auto, homeowners, renters, business and commercial, boat, RV, life, retirement and Allstate Motor Club.

Article continues after sponsor message

The agency is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. You can reach Cluck and his team through Facebook at www.facebook.com/CluckFamilyAgency/ or at 618-205-6060 for more information or to receive a quote.

Allstate plans to add further to the Illinois job market by actively expanding the presence of agencies in local communities. Allstate’s exclusive agent opportunity offers the independence of running a business and managing staff while also having the advantage to leverage Allstate’s resources, support, education and respected brand. Interested candidates can visit www.allstateagent.com or call 877-711-1006 for more information.

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) is the nation’s largest publicly held personal lines insurer, protecting approximately 16 million households from life’s uncertainties through auto, home, life and other insurance offered through its Allstate, Esurance, Encompass and Answer Financial brand names. Allstate is widely known through the slogan “You’re In Good Hands With Allstate®.” The Allstate brand’s network of small businesses offers auto, home, life and retirement products and services to customers in the United States and Canada. In the 20 years since Allstate became a fully independent public company, The Allstate Foundation, Allstate, its employees and agency owners have donated more than $405 million to support local communities.

More like this: