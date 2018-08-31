DU QUOIN, IL – Two of the most prolific and popular racing drivers in motorsport history return to the Du Quoin State Fair on Labor Day weekend. Ken Schrader and Tony Stewart will face more than two dozen competitors on the “Magic Mile” Sunday and Monday during the USAC Silver Crown Ted Horn 100, ARCA Racing Series Presented by Menards General Tire Grabber 100, and DIRTcar UMP Modifieds.

The holiday double-header begins on Sunday, September 2, with the USAC Silver Crown Ted Horn 100 – Grandstand and the ticket office open at 4:00 p.m. Chris Windom of Canton, Illinois, is looking for the “Illinois sweep” in the USAC Silver Crown Series, after winning the Bettenhausen 100 at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield earlier this month. Windom, who won at Du Quoin in his championship season, could become just the 15th man in 70 years to sweep the championship races at Springfield and Du Quoin.

Two-time USAC national champion and past NASCAR Rookie of the Year Ken Schrader, of Fenton, Missouri, headlines the 2018 entry list along with past NASCAR, IndyCar, and USAC champion Tony Stewart of Columbus, Indiana. Schrader will race in Sunday’s USAC Silver Crown. Then Schrader and Stewart will battle other strong Modified competitors in the 25th running of the Bill Oldani Memorial UMP Modified, with prelims on Sunday at 7:00 p.m. and the feature race on Monday at 12:30 p.m.

Schrader tied Brian Shaw’s record five wins in last year’s Labor Day Oldani Memorial, leading all 20 laps from the pole after winning his heat race in just over three minutes time Sunday evening. Stewart, who missed heat race competition due to a NASCAR commitment at Darlington, started 26th in the field and worked his way to second at the end, but was unable to wrestle the lead from teammate Schrader.

Two young Californians – Sheldon Creed of Alpine and Zane Smith of Huntington Beach – occupy the top two slots in the 2018 ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards point standings. Both have yet to turn 21 and both are hoping that a victory in the General Tire Grabber presented by Federated Auto Parts 100 at the Du Quoin State Fair can be a stepping stone to a first ARCA national championship. The annual Labor Day weekend grind on the southern Illinois dirt mile has vaulted several men to national stock car championships in the past, and this year may be no exception. The Grandstand and ticket office open at 7:00 a.m. on Monday, with practice laps beginning around 10:00 a.m.

Tickets will be available at the gate on race day, or fans can purchase advance discount tickets by calling the Du Quoin State Fair Box Office at 618-542-1535 or at Ticketmaster.com.

